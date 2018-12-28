Gold prices rises, silver rates jump

Gold prices Friday rose by Rs 170 to Rs 32,620 per 10 gram at Delhi bullion market amid increased demand and firm trend overseas. In line with gold prices, silver also spurted 600 rupees to 39,250 rupees per kg on fresh buying by industrial units and coin makers.

The rise in demand from local jewelers and firm trend overseas helped in the rally of gold.

In the international market, gold traded higher at 1,278 US dollar and 10 cents an ounce, while silver was up at 15 dollars 26 cents an ounce in New York.