India announces Rs 4,500 crore assistance to Bhutan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a Rs 4,500 crore financial assistance to Bhutan for its 12th five-year plan after holding wide-ranging talks with his Bhutanese counterpart Dr. Lotay Tshering. The new five-year plan of Bhutan began this year and will continue till 2022.

Tshering arrived in New Delhi yesterday on his first foreign visit after taking charge as Prime Minister of the Himalayan nation last month following his party’s victory in the general elections. His visit takes place during the Golden Jubilee year of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Modi said he has assured the Bhutanese Prime Minister that India, as a trusted friend, will continue to play an important role in Bhutan’s development.