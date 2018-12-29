Indian female singers who are more beautiful than Bollywood actresses : See Pics

Here’s the list of Indian female singers who are beautiful than Bollywood actresses

Aditi Singh Sharma

Aditi Singh Sharma is an Indian playback singer. She made her playback singing debut in Bollywood with Anurag Kashyap’s Dev.D.

Shalmali Kholgade

Balam Pichkari singer is a young and beautiful Indian playback singer, who have sung many popular songs. She is known for her unique dressing style sense.

Monali Thakur

She is not only a singer but also acted in the film Lakshmi as the main lead. She is gorgeous and beautiful.

Shweta Pandit

She is the grand-niece of Indian classical vocalist and Padma Vibhushan awardee, Pandit Jasraj. She has also recorded popular songs for various regional and Bollywood films.

Neha Kakkar

The singer put the fashion of crop top with high waist jeans or pants in. She looks really hot and making the nation crazy with her songs.

Neeti Mohan

The ‘Ishaq Wala Love’ singer is known for her style and fashion sense. She has two other sister working in the same glam industry – Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan.

Anushka Manchanda

This Bollywood singer sizzled Instagram with her hottest photos. Her perfect toned body and fashion statements are worth taking a cue from.