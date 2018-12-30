Vinayan to direct a biopic on Nangeli

Director Vinayan is all set to do a movie on ‘Nangeli’, the brave woman who lived in the early 19th century and cut off her breasts as a protest against caste-based breast tax. Titled ‘Irulinte Naalukal’, the film will be about Nangeli, an Ezhava woman from 19th century Kerala who chopped off her breasts to protest the ‘breast tax’ or mulakkaram imposed by Brahmins on the women residing in her village in Travancore. If these women wanted to cover themselves, they had to pay a tax. Though Nangeli died from heavy loss of blood, this incident finally led to the abolishment of this tax system.

Vinayan wrote on his Facebook page that it was a long-cherished dream of his to make a film on Nangeli’s life, but given the controversies surrounding this story, he had to wait for the right opportunity to bring it to the big screen. He also added that filming will begin soon.