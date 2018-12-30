Latest NewsIndia

Woman thrashed, disrobed, made to run naked

Dec 30, 2018
For resisting eve-teasing a woman was beaten up, disrobed and made to run naked in her village. Police have registered a case against the four miscreants involved in the incident and have arrested one of them. The incident occured in Gopalganj, Uttar Pradesh.

“The incident took place in a village in Gopiganj on Saturday, when a woman from the weavers’ community objected to being teased by one Lal Chandra Yadav. Later, in the evening, Yadav along with his three accomplices forcibly entered her house and badly beat her up.” “They stripped off her clothes and made to run in the village. Some villagers shot the incident and its video subsequently went viral”. The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital and a case has been registered against all four involved in beating and disrobing her.

