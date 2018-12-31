Almond and Raw Banana Galawat; Recipe

Ingredients Of Almond And Raw Banana Galawat

80 gms almond slivers, peeled

150 gms raw banana (boiled)

25 gms almond paste

20 ml cooking cream

15 ml refined oil

2 gms mace powder

2 gms cardamom powder

20 gms ginger garlic paste

5 gms garam masala powder

3 gms red chilli powder

to taste salt

50 gms tempura batter

How to Make Almond and Raw Banana Galawat

1. Finely grate the boiled raw banana. Heat oil in a kadhai and add ginger garlic paste and saute it well to a light brown colour.

2. Then, add the garam masala, red chilli powder and sauté. Now add almond paste and saute for a minute.

3. Add the grated raw banana and cook it till the mixture leaves the sides of the kadhai. Adjust the seasoning and finish it with mace powder and cardamom powder.

4. Cool the mixture and divide them into small equal dumplings.

5. Give them a patty shape, coat with tempura batter and crumb with almond slivers.

6.Grill the patties on a non-stick pan till golden.

7. Serve hot.