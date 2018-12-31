Latest NewsRecipe

Almond and Raw Banana Galawat; Recipe

Dec 31, 2018, 05:21 pm IST
Less than a minute
Almond

Ingredients Of Almond And Raw Banana Galawat

  • 80 gms almond slivers, peeled
  • 150 gms raw banana (boiled)
  • 25 gms almond paste
  • 20 ml cooking cream
  • 15 ml refined oil
  • 2 gms mace powder
  • 2 gms cardamom powder
  • 20 gms ginger garlic paste
  • 5 gms garam masala powder
  • 3 gms red chilli powder
  • to taste salt
  • 50 gms tempura batter

How to Make Almond and Raw Banana Galawat
1. Finely grate the boiled raw banana. Heat oil in a kadhai and add ginger garlic paste and saute it well to a light brown colour.
2. Then, add the garam masala, red chilli powder and sauté. Now add almond paste and saute for a minute.
3. Add the grated raw banana and cook it till the mixture leaves the sides of the kadhai. Adjust the seasoning and finish it with mace powder and cardamom powder.
4. Cool the mixture and divide them into small equal dumplings.
5. Give them a patty shape, coat with tempura batter and crumb with almond slivers.
6.Grill the patties on a non-stick pan till golden.
7. Serve hot.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 26, 2018, 11:10 pm IST

Lok Sabha Election: BJP appoints party in-charges in 17 States

May 24, 2018, 07:44 pm IST

22,000 pornographic sites shut down in China

May 6, 2018, 03:16 pm IST

Bhimashankar Temple- The Pilgrim’s Paradise

Dec 25, 2017, 11:00 pm IST

J&K : Indian Army kills three Pakistan soldiers

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close