As part of efforts for effective policing leveraging technology, Telangana police plan to install 15 lakh CCTV cameras across the state during next three years.

Director General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy told reporters on Sunday that 10 lakh CCTV cameras would be installed in the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, covering three police commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda.

Greater Hyderabad already has 5 lakh CCTV cameras and the number will be doubled in next three years. Another 5 lakh cameras will be installed in the rest of the state.

He said the state was already in the forefront in leveraging technology in policing and was taking people related, process related and leadership initiatives to achieve its vision of building a safer Telangana.

The police chief said during 2018 there was no major law and order problem and not a single communal incident. All major religious festivals and the elections to State Assembly were incident-free.

He said the overall crime rate during the year came down by 5%. The crime against women was reduced by 7%.

The DGP claimed that Telangana was the only state in the country with state-wide emergency response system. During the year, the police received 6.12 lakh emergency calls through its technology platform TSCOP and they were attended with average response time of 8.5 minutes.