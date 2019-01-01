Latest NewsRecipe

How to Make Moru Curry

Ingredients Of Moru Curry

  • 1 Tbsp yoghurt
  • 1 cup coconut paste
  • 1 Tbsp oil
  • Pinch of mustard seeds
  • 1 Tbsp onion-chopped
  • 2 whole red chillies-broken
  • 1/2 tsp garlic
  • 1 tsp ginger
  • A handful of curry leaves
  • 1/4 tsp fenugreek powder-optional
  • 1/2 tsp cumin seeds
  • 1/8 tsp turmeric

How to Make Moru Curry
1. Mix coconut, yoghurt and green chillies in a blender.
2. Then, add one cup of water, turmeric and salt.

3. Bring this mixture to a boil and remove it from heat.
4. In a pan, heat the oil.
5. Add cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds and mustard seeds to the oil.
6. Then, put in the chopped onion, red chillies, garlic, ginger and the curry leaves.
7. Now, just add this to the paste.
8. If you want, you can add vegetables like yam but make sure that the vegetables are cooked before you put them in.

