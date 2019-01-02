Latest NewsInternational

8 killed in attack by militants

Jan 2, 2019, 12:05 am IST
At least four soldiers and an equal number of terrorists were killed in an attack by militants at a paramilitary training camp in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province.

Army said that four terrorists tried to storm the Frontier Corps training center in Loralai area of the province but they were challenged by the troops. After failing to achieve the primary target, the terrorists resorted to indiscriminate fire and entered a compound close to the check-post, it said.

Nobody took responsibility for the attack but Baloch nationalists and the Taliban militants often carry out such attacks.

