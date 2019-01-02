Indian Women Rewrote History: News Gains International Attention

The women entry in Sabarimala with respect to the Supreme Court verdict has gained international attention.

News agencies like Reuters and BBC have published the news with greater importance. Routers reported that the women have crossed the limitations existing for long years. The report also says that the attempts made by women were destroyed by some people.

BBC has given the title” Indian women has made history in Sabarimala”.They also report that Sabarimala is the only temple where women are marginalised due to the reason of menstruation.