Oppo Launches R17 Pro King of Glory Edition : Price and Specs

Oppo has now launched the Oppo R17 Pro King of Glory Edition in China. The Oppo R17 Pro King of Glory Edition is now available for pre-order in China at the company’s online store for 4,299 Yuan which is approximately Rs 43,982.

The new variant of the Oppo R17 Pro was developed after a partnership between Oppo and Tencent Games and it comes in only one variant – 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Edition looks like the Emerald Green version from the back. It features the King of Glory branding on the back of the device. There will be special King of Glory theme and the game will be pre-installed into the new Edition.

Aside from the logo on the back and custom wallpaper, the specs of the new Oppo R17 Pro King of Glory Edition are identical to the existing variants of Oppo R17 Pro.

The Oppo R17 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) waterdrop notch display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 16 million colours and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It is powered by an Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 processor with Adreno 616 GPU. The R17 Pro also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Featuring a 3700mAh capacity battery with Super VOOC Flash Charge technology, the smartphone runs on the Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1 out of the box.

For the camera department, the Oppo R17 Pro has triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with variable aperture (f/1.5-2.4) and OIS and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.6 aperture, coupled with an LED flash. The third Time of Flight (TOF) 3D sensing camera is a TOF 3D stereo camera captures 3D photos. There is also a front camera of 25-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture, AI, Sony IMX576 sensor, 3D Portrait.