India

Prime Minister met victims of 1984’s anti-Sikh riots

Jan 3, 2019, 03:24 pm IST
Narendra Modi met the 1984’s anti-Sikh riot’s victims after the Union cabinet meeting on Wednesday .

The victims were accompanied by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, party MP Naresh Gujral and heads of Sikh religious bodies SGPC and DSGPC.

The minister said Modi commended the victims for their 34-years-long fight for justice.Gujral said that the meeting was emotional and the assurace given by Modi made the victims feel protected.

