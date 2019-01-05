Sabarimala Women entry: NRI Indian loses candidature in Canada

An NRI Indian lost his candidature in Canada after he attended a protest programme on Sabarimala women entry. Yash Sharma lost his candidature in Ellersly constituency in Alberta district. The Alberta Party has informed that the party had withdrawn Sharma’s candidature.T he local party leaders and committee has unanimously taken this decision.

Sharma has last week attended a protest programme on Sabarimala women entry. Although he later apologized for this, the party had dismissed him and said that the party had lost faith in Sharma.

The party always stood for human rights and gender equality. Sharma’s stand does not go with the party’s stand. So The party has taken this decision.