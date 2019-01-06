AFC Asian Football Cup: India beat Thailand 4-1

A historic night for the Indian Football team as they win their first Asian Cup match since 1964. The team beat Thailand 4-1. And also bagged 3 important points.

This is India’s biggest win in their Asian Cup history and their first win in the tournament after 55 years.

India has completed a convincing 4-1 win over Thailand. Sunil Chhetri scored a brace while Anirudh Thapa and Jeje Lalpheklua scored also got on the scoresheet for India. India will next face UAE in the tournament followed by Bahrain.