India will open their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup campaign against Thailand at Abu Dhabi today. The match will kick off 7 in the evening.

India has been placed in Group-A alongside Thailand, Bahrain, and UAE. Australia, in Pool-B, is the defending champions as they had won the previous competition in 2015.

The winner of the tournament will earn the right to participate in the 2021 FIFA Confederations Cup.