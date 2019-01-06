Deployed troops to tackle violence

In Brazil, about 300 troops have been sent to the city of Fortaleza to tackle a surge in criminal violence. Authorities said soldiers, will patrol the city and across the state of Ceará in a bid to halt attacks on shops, banks, and buses.

The attacks are a protest against new, tougher measures in local prisons, largely controlled by criminal gangs. Prison authorities in the state have blocked mobile phone signals inside jails and ended a policy of separating inmates by gang affiliation.

The troop deployment comes just days after the inauguration of President Jair Bolsonaro, who was elected to office on the promise to fight rampant crime in the country.