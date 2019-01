Seven Sabarimala pilgrims were killed after their van collided with a truck near Thirumayam in Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu.

Pilgrims were returning from Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple when the incident took place. Four pilgrims also sustained severe injuries in the accident.

As per police, the pilgrims hailed from Andhra Pradesh. Injured were rushed to Thirumayam Government Hospital. Police are investigating the accident.