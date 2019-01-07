Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

Banking services may be hit as bank unions call for strike on January 8-9

Jan 7, 2019, 12:04 am IST
Less than a minute
banks
banks to go on a strike

Banking services are likely to be affected on January 8-9 as a section of bank employees would go on a two-day strike in support of the nation-wide strike call given by 10 central trade unions against the government’s alleged anti-worker policy.

Ten central trade unions — INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, AICCTU, UTUC, TUCC, LPF and SEWA — have also called for a nationwide general strike on January 8-9 against what they call “anti-people” policies of the Centre and have placed a charter of 12 demands before the central government.

Tags

Related Articles

Dhoni’s own cricket academy inaugurated in Dubai

Nov 12, 2017, 12:05 pm IST

Here’s the list of most intelligent animals in the world : See Pics

Sep 9, 2018, 11:10 am IST

Remember the Popular Music Player Winamp? It is Gonna Comeback in a New Avatar

Oct 16, 2018, 10:04 pm IST
sunandha

Plea for SIT into the death of Sunanda Pushkar

Jul 12, 2017, 02:55 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close