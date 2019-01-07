Banking services may be hit as bank unions call for strike on January 8-9

Banking services are likely to be affected on January 8-9 as a section of bank employees would go on a two-day strike in support of the nation-wide strike call given by 10 central trade unions against the government’s alleged anti-worker policy.

Ten central trade unions — INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, AICCTU, UTUC, TUCC, LPF and SEWA — have also called for a nationwide general strike on January 8-9 against what they call “anti-people” policies of the Centre and have placed a charter of 12 demands before the central government.