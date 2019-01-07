Reliance Jio launches ‘Kumbh JioPhone’ with free data and voice calls

Reliance Jio has introduced a bundle of offers by launching its own ‘Kumbh JioPhone’. “JioPhone is at the centre of innovation and the Kumbh JioPhone initiative continues to demonstrate our focus on bringing disproportionate and true value for the JioPhone consumers.

The JioPhone has become the largest selling phone in India simply because of the value it translates into and the features it offers,” a Jio spokesperson said in an official press release.

The spokesperson added, “We are proud of the fact that everyone in India can now get access to a smartphone at as low as Rs 501 with features and functionalities that are Made in India, Made for India and Made by India.” Kumbh is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 Mn pilgrims taking a holy dip over 55 days.

According to RJio, the Kumbh JioPhone, a unique and differentiated offering, is being introduced to honour this revered tradition of India. The Kumbh JioPhone along with the power of Jio 4G data will ensure that the Kumbh pilgrims can make the most of their pilgrimage.

Here are the list of offers that RJio provides to their existing and new users during Kumbh Mela.

End to End Rich information services about Kumbh!

Information on Kumbh

Real-time Travel Information (special trains, buses etc.) Booking tickets & receiving updates

Yatri Ashray at stations

Emergency Helpline Numbers

Area routes and Maps

Pre-published bath and religious day schedules

Railway Camp Mela & much more

Features & Functionalities to simplify life at Kumbh!

Family Locator: Helping you to always stay close to your near and dear ones by finding their exact location.

1. Free voice calls: Free Local, STD and Roaming calls to any network, from anywhere in India

2. Unlimited Internet: The best quality internet at the lowest price globally

3. World’s Best Applications:

JioTV

JioCinema

JioSaavn music

JioGames

Facebook

Whatsapp

YouTube

Google Maps & many more

4. Google’s Voice Assistant: Simply talk to your phone and ask it to do anything, without having to type

Finally, Jio is working closely with the UP Police & KASH IT to ensure the above experience is delivered. Users can get to the Kumbh functionalities through the JioStore on the JioPhone.

Also, Reliance Retail has created a special helpline number ‘1991’ to answer queries on the JioPhone.

The above mentioned offers are available for both existing and new JioPhone users.