Hockey India removed senior team coach

Jan 9, 2019, 11:33 pm IST
Harendra Singh was removed from the position of chief coach of the senior India men’s team by Hockey India which also offered him to return to the position of coach of the junior men’s team.

The development comes after India’s disappointing performance at the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar where they crashed out of the tournament from the quarter-final.

Hockey India also added that they will be inviting applications for the job, before the national camp begins in February 2019.

