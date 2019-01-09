Hyundai Showcases Car which can Walk- Check this Out

We have all seen SUVs that can handle rough terrains, but how about a car that walks over even the roughest terrain?

South Korean car maker Hyundai on Monday gave a look at work it is doing on a vehicle with robotic legs to let it walk or crawl over treacherous terrain. The firm revealed its Elevate concept at CES in Las Vegas, showing off vehicles aimed at first responders as well as New York yellow taxis.

The design, which resembles the All Terrain Armored Transport (AT-AT) walkers found in the Star Wars universe, combines a traditional wheel with a leg the unfolds for dangerous terrain. Judging by the looks of the, it’s definitely not a family car rather something that could be used by the military or for space exploration.

Extended legs could also be used to climb or crawl while keeping the passenger compartment level, according to David Byron of Sundberg-Ferar, an industrial design consultancy, which is working with Hyundai on the project.