Oppo launches R15 Pro with VOOC Flash Charge in India

Oppo R15 Pro has been launched in India. The new smartphone features a 19:9 display with an 89 percent of screen-to-body ratio.

There is also a dual rear camera setup that includes a Sony IMX519 primary sensor. Oppo has also offered its artificial intelligence (AI) backed camera features and VOOC Flash Charge support. The Oppo R15 Pro notably comes as a global version of the Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition that was launched in China last year. It features a water-resistant build that has a glass back surface with gradient colour options. The Oppo R17 Pro also has NFC wireless payments support.

The Oppo R15 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 25,990 for the lone 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is exclusively available for purchase through Amazon.in in Cosmic Purple and Ruby Red colour options. The online marketplace is also offering an exchange offer to provide you with up to Rs. 8,938 discount in lieu of your old smartphone.

Specifications

One of the major key highlights of the Oppo R15 Pro is its AI-powered camera features. The smartphone has Artistic Portrait Mode and AI Scene Recognition among the key camera-focused offerings. There is also an AI Beauty Technology 2.0 feature that analysis the user in terms of gender, age, skin colour, skin texture, face shape, and pupil characteristics to enhance photos accordingly.

In addition to the camera features, the Oppo R15 Pro comes preloaded with a Game Acceleration Mode that is touted to adjust system resources intelligently to improve your gaming experience. The smartphone also has NFC wireless payments support.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo R15 Pro runs ColorOS 5.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080×2280 pixels) On-Cell OLED display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with Adreno 512 GPU and 6GB of RAM.

Oppo has provided a dual rear camera setup on the R15 Pro that includes a 20-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.7 aperture and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel sensor along with an f/1.7 aperture.

The Oppo R15 Pro has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3,430mAh battery that supports VOOC Flash Charge tech that is claimed to deliver two hours of talk time with five minutes of charging.