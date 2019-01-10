Latest NewsIndiaSports

AFC Asia Cup Football: India to play against UAE today

Jan 10, 2019
India will play their second group stage football match in their Asia Cup campaign against the hosts the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi today at the Sheikh Zayed Sports City Stadium. The match will begin at 9.30 p.m.

India started their AFC Asia Cup campaign in a stunning fashion, thrashing Thailand 4-1 on Sunday. India is the second highest ranked team in group A behind hosts UAE. The other two teams in the group are Thailand and Bahrain.

The group stage matches would conclude on the 17th and Round of 18 matches will be held from 20th to 22nd of this month.

