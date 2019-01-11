Latest NewsIndia

Aircel-Maxis case: Ashok Chawla resigns as NSE chairman

Jan 11, 2019, 09:26 pm IST
The National Stock Exchange Friday said Ashok Chawla has resigned as chairman with immediate effect in light of recent legal developments. However, the exchange did not provide specific details.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has been probing the alleged lapses in high-frequency trading offered through NSE’s co-location facility. It was also investigating whether some brokers had unfair access to the exchange’s co-location facility.

Ashok Chawla, has been the NSE Chairman since 2016, was the former Secretary of Economic Affairs.and has been named in the case along with former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram.

