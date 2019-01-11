Latest NewsIndia

Elon Musk unveils ‘radical’ SpaceX rocket Starship

Jan 11, 2019, 11:28 pm IST
Elon Musk said on Friday that his company, SpaceX, had completed the installation of a Starship reusable space-rocket system launch vehicle for a suborbital test flight.

The rocket and space systems consist of two parts: the Starship — the spacecraft or the upper stage, and the Super Heavy — the rocket accelerator (the more powerful analog of the first stage, the Falcon 9).

It will be able to put up to 100 tonnes of payload into orbit. It is assumed that the system can be used repeatedly.

 

The Starship test prototype is designed to test the technical issues of suborbital flights.

