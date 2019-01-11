J&K : Army Major, Soldier Killed in IED Blast

An Army Major and a soldier were killed while two other soldiers were injured in an IED blast, suspected to have been planted by Pakistani terrorists, along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Friday.

In another incident in Rajouri district, an army porter was killed in a sniper fire on the LoC.

However, unconfirmed reports said that it was an attack by the border action team (BAT) of Pakistan — an amalgam of terrorists and Pakistani army regulars.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said, “An officer and a soldier were martyred while two other soldiers were injured in an IED blast on the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Friday.”