Lawyers allegedly molest woman IAS officer in Court

Jan 11, 2019, 07:47 pm IST
An Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) officer posted in Mizoram was allegedly molested by a group of advocates and their associates in the premises of Saket Court New Delhi, police said on Friday.

Police said the incident occurred on Thursday noon when the officer had come to the Saket court for a case hearing.

“When the victim – a 2014 batch IAS officer who had earlier served as SDM of Mehrauli in 2015-16 – was walking out of the court room, a group of advocates and their associates molested her and misbehaved with her,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said..

“We have registered a case against the advocates and their associates,” Kumar said. “The police are scanning CCTV footage to establish the identity of the accused.”

