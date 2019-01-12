Congress leader dies of heart attack during Surya Namaskaram

Congress leader Pradeep Saxena passed away on Saturday after suffering a heart attack.

The-58-year-old leader from Chhindwara constituency suffered a stroke while participating in a Surya Namaskar event here. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he breathed his last.

Saxena was serving as the vice president of Chhindwara Congress Committee and played an important role in ensuring his political quarter’s dominance in the region. Moreover, he has served as the chief of Madhya Pradesh’s Food and Supply Corporation.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath extended condolences to the family of the deceased over the telephone.

The schedule of the funeral ceremony and cremation is expected to be announced later in the day.