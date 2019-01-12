Latest NewsSports

India V Australia, First ODI: Australia Sets a Moderate total for India to Chase

Australia at 288/5 in 50 Overs

Jan 12, 2019, 11:34 am IST
India did not let Australia completely off the hook in the first session of the first ODI at Sydney. In what looked like a flat wicket, one would have expected Australians to score beyond 300, but for the most part, Indian bowlers managed to keep the opposition on a tight leash.

After Winning the toss and choosing to bat, Australians managed to score 288 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. Mohammad Shami was the pick of the bowlers for India, with figures of 3 for 46 in his full quota. Peter Handscomb top scored for Australia scoring 73 off 61.

India’s chase will begin shortly. Take a look at the scorecard.

