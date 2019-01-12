Latest NewsInternational

Trump’s son compares border wall to zoo fences that hold animals

Jan 12, 2019, 12:07 am IST
US President Donald Trump’s son has compared his father’s divisive border wall plan to fences at a zoo protecting visitors from animals. The president’s eldest son made the analogy in a social media post, amid a lengthy government shutdown caused by a dispute over funding for the proposed barrier on the US border with Mexico.

“You know why you can enjoy a day at the zoo? Because walls work,” Donald Trump Jr wrote in a post on Instagram.

Trump’s father has doubled down on his pledge to build a wall on the border with Mexico, leading to a partial shutdown of the US government. The president himself has described some migrants in similar terms, saying in May last year that: “You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are, these aren’t people, these are animals.”

The Instagram post by Trump Jr — who has previously drawn fire for comparing Syrian refugees to a bowl of potentially deadly Skittles candy — drew criticism on social media.

“This is racism on steroids,” one user wrote on Twitter, while another tweeted: “The only zoo animal is Junior himself.

 

 

