Ingredients Of Chicken Farcha

250 Gram Boneless chicken thigh (without skin)

For marinade:

2 TBSP Lemon juice

1 TBSP Garlic paste

1 TBSP Ginger paste

1/2 TSP Red chilli powder

1/2 TSP Coriander powder

1 TBSP Garam masala

1/2 TSP Black pepper (crushed)

To taste Salt

For coating:

1/2 Cup Bread crumbs / semolina

2 Eggs

1/2 TSP Red chilli powder

For frying Oil

How to Make Chicken Farcha

1. Clean and wash the chicken and cut into 50 gm pieces each.

2. Take a bowl and mix all the ingredients mentioned for marination.

3. Add chicken to this mixture and marinate properly. Leave for 15 to 20 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, break the eggs in a bowl and add chilli powder to it. Whisk it properly.

5. Heat the oil in a deep frying pan.

6. Coat the marinated chicken in bread crumb and then in egg mixture.

7. Deep fry and serve hot with your choice of dip or chutney.