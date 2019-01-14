NEWS

AFC Asian Cup Football: India to take on Bahrain

Jan 14, 2019, 06:52 pm IST
In Asian Football Confederation, Asian cup Football, India will clash with Bahrain in their third and final group match at Sharjah today. The match will kick off at 9:30 PM Indian Time. With a win and a defeat, India is currently second in the 4-team Pool-A behind hosts UAE.

A victory or even a draw for India today will get them a place in the knock-out stage for the first time. Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri is also set to equal former captain Bhaichung Bhutia’s record of highest appearances for the country at 107 each.

