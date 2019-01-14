AFC Asian Cup Football: India to take on Bahrain

In Asian Football Confederation, Asian cup Football, India will clash with Bahrain in their third and final group match at Sharjah today. The match will kick off at 9:30 PM Indian Time. With a win and a defeat, India is currently second in the 4-team Pool-A behind hosts UAE.

A victory or even a draw for India today will get them a place in the knock-out stage for the first time. Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri is also set to equal former captain Bhaichung Bhutia’s record of highest appearances for the country at 107 each.