How To Make Onion Samosa

Samosa is probably one of the most popular appetizer or snack in India. It is a deep-fried or baked pastry with a savoury filling, such as spiced potatoes, onions, ground lamb or ground chicken. The size, shape and consistency may vary, but typically, they are distinctly triangular (source-wiki). Samosas are served hot with mint chutney, green chutney or sweet chutney or tomato ketchup. Onion Samosas are very crispy filled with simple and easy to make onion mixture.

Ingredients:

Samosa Pastry Sheets or Spring Roll Pastry Sheets – 15

Oil – To deep fry

Maida – 2 tbsp(to stick the edge)

Water – 1/4 Cup(to stick the edge)

For the Filling:

Oil – 1 Tsp

Big Onions – 2(Sliced lengthwise)

Coriander leaves – 1/4 Cup(Chopped finely)

Chilli Powder – 1/2 tsp

Turmeric Powder – 1/4 Tsp

Pepper Powder – 1/4 tsp

Garam Masala – 1/4 tsp

Salt – as required

Method:

1. Remove the pastry sheet from the fridge and keep it outside for 30 minutes before you start making the samosa. In a pan, add some oil and saute the onion for 2 to 3 mins. Then add the chilli, turmeric, pepper powder and garam masala. Add required salt at this stage. Finally, add the chopped coriander leaves and give a quick stir. Switch off the flame.

2. Transfer the filling to a bowl. Meanwhile, mix the maida with water to make it a paste and keep it ready. By now the pastry sheet will be ready. Peel it one by one carefully to make samosa. Take a spoon of onion filling and place it on top of the pastry sheet as shown below. Fold it to form the triangle samosa.

3. When you are towards the end of the pastry sheet while folding the samosa, apply maida paste and seal the edge as shown below. Repeat the process for all the samosas and keep it ready.

4. Heat oil in a kadai and once it is hot, deep fry the samosas in medium flame. Flip to cook the other side. Remove and drain it in tissue paper.

Serve it hot with Tea or Coffee. The crispy and crunchy samosa goes well with coconut chutney or tomato sauce.