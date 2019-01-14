India out of AFC Asian Cup Football

India India knocked out of the AFC Asian Cup Football. In the crucial group match, India lost to Bahrain. A penalty conceded in the dying stages brings India’s march to a halt. In the ninetieth minute, Jamal Rashed scored from the penalty the winning goal for the island nation.

After a win over Thailand (4-1) and a defeat to UAE (0-2) in the first two games and now the defeat against Bahrain, India finished fourth in the group with three points from three games.

Bahrain and India have only faced each other once in the Asian Cup before and it happened back in 2011 in the group stages. The Red Devils thrashed the India 5-2 to seal their biggest-ever win in the tournament.