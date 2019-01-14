Varalakshmi Sarathkumar all set for her Tollywood Debut

Recent reports say that Varalakshmi Sarathkumar is making her Tollywood debut. She is foraying into Telugu Film Industry with the film Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL. The movie will be directed by Nageshwar Reddy. The other lead actors in the film are Sundeep Kishan and Hansika Motwani.
The actress officially confirmed the news with her tweet:
Super excited to be doing my first #Telugu movie with @sundeepkishan and @ihansika directed by #Nageshwarreddy …. it’s gonna be super fun..!!! Can’t wait..!!! #TenaliRamaKrishnaBaBl
Dop : Sam.K.Naidu
Music : Shekhar Chandra
— varu sarathkumar (@varusarath) January 14, 2019
