Latest Newscelebrities

Varalakshmi Sarathkumar all set for her Tollywood Debut

Jan 14, 2019, 01:03 pm IST
Less than a minute

Recent reports say that Varalakshmi Sarathkumar is making her Tollywood debut. She is foraying into Telugu Film Industry with the film Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL. The movie will be directed by Nageshwar Reddy. The other lead actors in the film are Sundeep Kishan and Hansika Motwani.

The actress officially confirmed the news with her tweet:

Tags

Related Articles

Police Force Tightens In Nilakkal As Protesters Voice Out Their Disagreements

Oct 17, 2018, 09:15 am IST

Former BJP minister quits party to join NCP again

Dec 7, 2018, 09:35 pm IST
Hina-Khan-as-Komalika

Watch Hina Khan’s sizzling avatar as Komolika in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’: pics & VIDEO

Oct 15, 2018, 12:03 pm IST
petrol

Today’s Petrol Price In Thiruvananthapuram

Nov 30, 2018, 08:41 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close