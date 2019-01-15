Shakil Ahmed sets world record in indoor rowing

Asian Cup gold medallist Shakil Ahmed has added one more feather to his cap when he set up a world record in indoor rowing by completing one lakh metres in above-40 years category in Kolkata. Shakil began his record-setting indoor rowing feat in Salt Lake stadium complex at 8 a.m. on Sunday morning and achieved the milestone of covering one lakh metres of simulated distance in 10 hours.

Shakil Ahmed has earlier achieved a record. He completed 50,000 meters of simulated rowing in 4 hours and 13 minutes. This performance has entered in the Limca Book of World Records.

Secretary of West Bengal Rowing Association Souvik Ghosh and Committee Member Aniruddha Mukherjee said they would now certify the feat to the authorities of Limca Book of Records for entering the achievement in their record book. Rowing Federation of India General Secretary Girish Phadnis congratulated Shakil for the unique feat.