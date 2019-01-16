Easy to make Spicy Vegetable Chapatti Rolls

Potatoes, carrot, peas and other veg cooked with spices make up the stuffing of these chatpata chapatti rolls. You can use leftover chapattis also to prepare this recipe.

Ingredients:

Wheat flour – ¼ kg

Milk – ½ tumbler

Ghee – 1 tbsp

Oil – 3 tbsp

Garam masala pwd – ½ tbsp

Onion – 1

Ginger garlic paste – 1 tbsp

Green chilly – 1 or 2

Coriander pwd – 1 tbsp

Red chilly pwd – 1 tbsp

Potato – 1

Carrot – 2

Chopped radish, beans,cabbage – 1 cup

Peas – ¼ cup

Mint leaves – handful

Fresh lemon juice – 1 tbsp

Salt to taste

Method: