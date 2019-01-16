Recipe

Easy to make Spicy Vegetable Chapatti Rolls

Jan 16, 2019, 08:30 pm IST
Potatoes, carrot, peas and other veg cooked with spices make up the stuffing of these chatpata chapatti rolls. You can use leftover chapattis also to prepare this recipe.

Ingredients:

  • Wheat flour – ¼ kg
  • Milk – ½ tumbler
  • Ghee – 1 tbsp
  • Oil – 3 tbsp
  • Garam masala pwd – ½ tbsp
  • Onion – 1
  • Ginger garlic paste – 1 tbsp
  • Green chilly – 1 or 2
  • Coriander pwd – 1 tbsp
  • Red chilly pwd – 1 tbsp
  • Potato – 1
  • Carrot – 2
  • Chopped radish, beans,cabbage – 1 cup
  • Peas – ¼ cup
  • Mint leaves – handful
  • Fresh lemon juice – 1 tbsp
  • Salt to taste

Method:

  • Knead wheat flour to the soft dough by adding salt, 1/4 cup milk, 1 tbsp ghee and water.
  • Divide it into equal sized balls.
  • Heat oil in tawa, add chopped onion, ginger and garlic, green chilly and grind in blender to fine paste.
  • Add 1 tbsp oil in tawa, heat it.
  • Add garam masala pwd, sauté it.
  • Add coriander powder, red chilly powder and stir well. Add ground mixture from step 2 and saute for a minute.
  • Add chopped potato, carrot, radish, beans, cabbage and peas.
  • Add salt generously and cook it covered for 5 mins.
  • Once the veg is completely done, add mint leaves and fry.
  • If the masala attains thick consistency, add 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice, combine well.
  • Turn off the flame.
  • Prepare hot chapattis, from the above-prepared dough.
  • Apply the veg masala to a thin layer.
  • Roll the chapatti and serve hot

