Easy to make Spicy Vegetable Chapatti Rolls

Potatoes, carrot, peas and other veg cooked with spices make up the stuffing of these chatpata chapatti rolls. You can use leftover chapattis also to prepare this recipe.
Ingredients:
- Wheat flour – ¼ kg
- Milk – ½ tumbler
- Ghee – 1 tbsp
- Oil – 3 tbsp
- Garam masala pwd – ½ tbsp
- Onion – 1
- Ginger garlic paste – 1 tbsp
- Green chilly – 1 or 2
- Coriander pwd – 1 tbsp
- Red chilly pwd – 1 tbsp
- Potato – 1
- Carrot – 2
- Chopped radish, beans,cabbage – 1 cup
- Peas – ¼ cup
- Mint leaves – handful
- Fresh lemon juice – 1 tbsp
- Salt to taste
Method:
- Knead wheat flour to the soft dough by adding salt, 1/4 cup milk, 1 tbsp ghee and water.
- Divide it into equal sized balls.
- Heat oil in tawa, add chopped onion, ginger and garlic, green chilly and grind in blender to fine paste.
- Add 1 tbsp oil in tawa, heat it.
- Add garam masala pwd, sauté it.
- Add coriander powder, red chilly powder and stir well. Add ground mixture from step 2 and saute for a minute.
- Add chopped potato, carrot, radish, beans, cabbage and peas.
- Add salt generously and cook it covered for 5 mins.
- Once the veg is completely done, add mint leaves and fry.
- If the masala attains thick consistency, add 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice, combine well.
- Turn off the flame.
- Prepare hot chapattis, from the above-prepared dough.
- Apply the veg masala to a thin layer.
- Roll the chapatti and serve hot
Post Your Comments