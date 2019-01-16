Latest NewsIndia

Male nurse arrested for sexually harassing patients at hospital

Jan 16, 2019
A male nurse has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing three female cancer patients at a hospital, police said Wednesday.

The Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) had filed an FIR at the Paltanbazar police station last Thursday, accusing Kamal Kanti Sen Choudhury of sexually harassing three patients in the hospital on December 31, the police said.

Choudhury, who is from Debipur in Tripura, was arrested from his home state on Sunday by a team of the Paltanbazar police. He was brought here on a transit remand till January 16, the police said.

Choudhury had reportedly resigned from his job with the BBCI on January 8, the police added.

