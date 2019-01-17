Latest NewsIndia

Earthquake of Magnitude 6 Strikes Nicobar Islands Region

Jan 17, 2019, 10:08 am IST
A massive earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman and Nicobar Islands region on Thursday morning. No loss of life or property has been reported. No tsunami warning has been issued as yet. Earlier this month on January 11, an earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale struck Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

The quake, which is the second one to hit Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours in the last week. Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 occurred at 8.22 am with its epicenter at 34.39 degrees North and 78.21 degrees East in Ladakh region of the state.

