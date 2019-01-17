Latest NewsIndia

Film producer hangs himself, names builder in suicide note

Jan 17, 2019, 10:50 am IST
Former member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sadanand alias Pappu Lad (51) committed suicide at a temple in south Mumbai’s Grant Road locality on Wednesday, the police said.

Pappu Lad, who was also a film producer, was found to have hanged himself inside the Landancha Ganpati temple on MS Ali Road on Wednesday morning, a police official said.

The suicide note found on the spot said that he was ending life as he was fed up with harassment by a builder.

A case under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide) was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Lad’s son Ankur Lad and further probe was on, the official added.

Lad had produced Marathi films under the banner of LG Production.

