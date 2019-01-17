Staff arrested for molesting Canadian woman at 5-Star Hotel

5-star hotel staff arrested in Juhu for allegedly molesting a foreign national guest. The 29-year-old woman from Canada, who visits the said 5-star-hotel on a regular basis, registered a complaint with the police after one of the staff allegedly molested her in her hotel room.

According to report, when the woman brought the incident to the notice of the hotel administration, they refused to help her and asked her to lodge a complaint on her own. Following this, she checked into another hotel and filed a complaint at the Santacruz Police Station.

The report says that the woman works with the entertainment industry and visits India often. In her complaint, she said that she was getting ready to go out at 10:30 pm after checking in on January 3 when the accused staffer rang her doorbell. She said that he gave her a gift and shook her hand. She also said that the staffer came close to her on the pretext of clicking a selfie and started molesting her.