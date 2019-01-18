Beef Kurumulakittathu: Recipe

Ingredients

Beef – ½ kg

Small onion – 100 g

Ginger – 1 piece

Garlic – 10 nos

Coconut pieces – ½ cup

Chilli powder (Kashmiri) – 2 tsp

Pepper powder – 1 ½ tsp

Coriander powder – 2 tbsp

Garam masala – 1 ½ tsp

Coconut oil – 3 tbsp

Green chillies (split) – 5

Curry leaves – 6-8

Turmeric powder – 1 pinch

Salt – to taste

Red chilli

Mustard

Method of preparation

Clean the beef; boil it and strain the water. Take the beef pieces in a bowl and add to it powdered turmeric, coriander, red chilli powder, garam masala and pepper. Add some salt and few curry leaves. Next, pour some oil and mix well. Into this mix, add enough water. Empty the whole mix into a pressure cooker and cook for some time. As this happens, heat a pan with some coconut oil. Into this add mustard, curry leaves, pieces of coconut and stir well.

You may now add chopped pieces of ginger, split green chillies, garlic and red chillies. Continue to stir. Next, add the small onions and stir well. Now add turmeric powder Kashmiri chilli powder and continue stirring. Into this add powdered coriander, garam masala and pepper. Stir well and saute till dark brown.

It is now time for you to open the pressure cooker and add the beef to the preparation in the pan. Mix the ingredients gently. You may now add some pepper powder. This is followed by adding of salt and some coconut oil. Stir gently.