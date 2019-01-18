Latest NewsInternational

Death toll rises to 21 in car bomb blast

Jan 18, 2019, 08:58 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Colombia, the death toll from a car bomb blast outside a police academy in Bogota has risen to 21. Those dead include the person responsible for the attack. 68 cadets have been reported injured in the incident. The Colombian government has declared three days of mourning.

The defense ministry said the terrorist act was carried out using a vehicle packed with 80 kilograms of explosives. The bomber struck at the General Francisco de Paula Santander Officer’s School in the south of Bogota during a promotion ceremony for cadets.

A person named Jose Aldemar Rojas Rodriguez has been identified as the material author of the blast. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Tags

Related Articles

meera-jasmine-unseen

Unseen pictures of Mollywood beauty Meera Jasmine!

Mar 7, 2018, 05:49 pm IST

PM Narendra Modi launches ‘Amma’ Two Wheeler Scheme

Feb 24, 2018, 07:51 pm IST
pervez-musharraf

Nobody asks India to control their assets, says Pervez Musharraf

May 27, 2018, 05:04 pm IST

Both government and RBI trying to reach common ground on some key issues

Nov 14, 2018, 08:13 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close