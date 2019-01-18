Tasty Malabar Dish: Kunji Pathari

Ingredients

Parboiled rice – ¼ kg

Chicken – 200 g small cubes (bone or boneless)

Onion (large) – 1

Green chilli – 2

Curry leaves

All spices

Coconut milk (thick) – 1 cup

Salt – to taste

Turmeric powder – ¼ tsp.

Coriander powder – 1½ tsp.

Garam masala – to taste

Fennel powder – ¼ tsp.

Coconut oil – 3 tsp.

Ginger – 2 tsp.

Garlic – 2 tsp.

Red chilli powder – ½ tsp.

Cumin seed – ¼ tsp.

Method of preparation – Rice buttons

Soak the parboiled rice for two hours and grind it to make thick dough by adding small amount of water. Then roll the dough and shape it like large pieces of button. Place them on an oiled piece of plantain leaf and steam them for 10 minutes.

Method of preparation – Chicken

Take some coconut oil and heat it in a pan. Add few pieces of cardamom, black pepper, cinnamon, and cumin seed. Stir them well. Into this, add chopped pieces of ginger, garlic, green chillies and curry leaves. Stir again. Next, add onion and stir well. Now add powdered turmeric, red chilli, fennel and coriander. Add salt and continue stirring. Next to go in are the pieces of chicken. Pour some water and stir gently. You may now put some garam masala. Mix the ingredients. Keep them uniformly spread. Cover the pan and cook for some more time.

Remove the cover, stir the ingredients and add water if required. Put back the cover and allow it to simmer. Take out the steamed rice pathiri and keep it aside. Now add some coconut milk into the chicken preparation and add some salt. Stir well. Finally add the button-shaped rice pathiri into the chicken preparation and gently mix them well. Add some more garam masala.