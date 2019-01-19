Congress moves Karnataka MLA’s to resort, ‘to protect them from BJP’

The Karnataka Congress has moved its MLA’s to the infamous Eagleton Resort to save them from ‘getting poached.’

The resort politics has returned to Karnataka as the Congress has claimed that it has moved its lawmakers in the resort ‘to protect them from the BJP.’ And the efforts to destabilize the Congress-JDS government seems to be on.

Congress’ incharge in Karnataka, DK Shivkumar has claimed that “All MLAs wanted to show unity, they wanted to send a message. We are sure of our numbers. Everybody is there except three.”

Now, the Congress and JDS MLA’s have 116 as combined but 2 independent MLA’s have resigned from the government. In the 224 member assembly, 112 is the majority mark and BJP currently has 104 MLA’s.

“I will send notice to the absentees and seek an explanation. Then I will speak to the high command,” said former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah. The politics of Karnataka has turned towards the resort last year, when due to fractured mandate, it became mandatory for the parties to keep their MLA’s in resorts and hotels.

BJP, which had sent more than 100 of its MLA’s to a resort in Gurgaon might return to Karnataka in a day or two, as claimed by Siddaramaiah. And, CM H.D Deve Gowda had earlier said that all this is a media hype and an attempt by the BJP to destabilize the government, which is running smoothly until now.

It would be interesting to see how things turn out in this state, where BJP is hoping high to achieve in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as the state has 28 seats and BJP won 17 of them.