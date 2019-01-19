Latest NewsIndia

Govt plans to provide cattle to BPL families

Jan 19, 2019, 11:38 am IST
Less than a minute

The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to give away cattle received from the military farms to the families living below the poverty line, officials said Friday.

The decision was taken here at a meeting of defence representatives and officers of animal husbandry department, chaired by advisor to the Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, regarding the handing over of cattle to state government after the closure of military farms.

The military dairy farms at Nowshera, Udhampur and Jammu have a total of 1917 cattle heads of different types.

The advisor directed officers of animal husbandry department to prepare a plan for the distribution process with special preference to SC/ST families.

Ganai further directed the principal secretary to constitute district level committees headed by deputy commissioners to monitor the distribution at the district level.

Tags

Related Articles

Neta Kamal Haasan started politics in style: MNM party launched

Feb 21, 2018, 09:55 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi meets President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Jan 28, 2018, 07:55 am IST

(video)OMG! This Girl Did not Know Where The Great Wall of China is and Took 2 Lifelines for This in ‘Who wants to be a millionaire’?

Aug 9, 2018, 10:15 pm IST

A terrifying story of Karnataka mob attack

Jul 30, 2018, 02:24 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close