1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Delhi Court issues production warrant against Congress leader

Jan 22, 2019, 05:13 pm IST
A Delhi court today issued production warrant for 28th January against former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The District Court issued production warrant against Kumar after Tihar Jail authorities, where he is lodged after conviction in another case related to the riots, could not produce him today.

In the case before the trial court, three persons — Kumar, Brahmanand Gupta, and Ved Prakash — are facing trial on charges of murder and rioting pertaining to the killing of Surjit Singh in Sultanpuri area.

The riots broke out after the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984.

