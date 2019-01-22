PM Modi to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on Tuesday in this temple town and hold talks with his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth after the inaugural session.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj inaugurated the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on Monday, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and said the Indian diaspora has dramatically changed the world’s perception of Indians and India.

Mauritian Premier Jugnauth arrived here in the afternoon and was received by Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh. Later, Swaraj called on the Mauritian PM and exchanged views on a range of issues, including strengthening bilateral cooperation.

For the first time, the three-day-long convention is being organised from January 21 to 23 instead of January 9 to allow participants to visit the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad and attend the Republic Day parade here.

The theme of this year’s convention is ‘role of the Indian diaspora in building new India’, a statement from the prime minister’s office said.

Varanasi is Modi’s parliamentary constituency.

Jugnauth will be the chief guest of the convention, while Himanshu Gulati, member of Parliament of Norway, will be the special guest. Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, member of Parliament of New Zealand, will be the guest of honour.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the concluding function on January 23.

Over 4,000 NRI delegates from about 85 countries are attending the event and many of them will be staying in the tent city, built specially for them.

After Pravasi Divas, the guests will be taken for a visit to the Kumbh Mela on January 24 where also a tent city has been set up.

A cultural village has been developed in Prayagraj, showing the history from the Indus Valley Civilisation. The ‘pravasis’ will be taken to New Delhi on the night of January 24 and will have a “Delhi darshan” the next day.

They will also witness the Republic Day Parade on January 26.