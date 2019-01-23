14 die as ships with Indian crew catch fire off Russia

14 people have been killed in a fire that broke out on two Tanzanian-flagged ships, both carrying Indian crew, near the Kerch Strait that separates Crimea and Russia. The victims have not been identified yet.

The fire erupted on Monday night due to the failure of a pump being used to transfer fuel between the two vessels — Candy and Maestro — in violation of security regulations. The two ships had a total of 32 crew members — Turkish and Indian nationals. Candy had a crew of 17 — eight Indian nationals and nine Turks while the Maestro carried seven Indians, seven Turks and an intern from Libya. 12 people had been rescued and there were no chances of finding any more survivors.