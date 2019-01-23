Latest NewsInternational

14 die as ships with Indian crew catch fire off Russia

Jan 23, 2019, 08:06 pm IST
Less than a minute

14 people have been killed in a fire that broke out on two Tanzanian-flagged ships, both carrying Indian crew, near the Kerch Strait that separates Crimea and Russia. The victims have not been identified yet.

The fire erupted on Monday night due to the failure of a pump being used to transfer fuel between the two vessels — Candy and Maestro — in violation of security regulations. The two ships had a total of 32 crew members — Turkish and Indian nationals. Candy had a crew of 17 — eight Indian nationals and nine Turks while the Maestro carried seven Indians, seven Turks and an intern from Libya. 12 people had been rescued and there were no chances of finding any more survivors.

Tags

Related Articles

Punjab civic polls: Voting begins across state

Dec 17, 2017, 01:47 pm IST

Kerala Govt has no responsibility to file a review plea in the Sabarimala issue,says Devaswom Minister

Oct 8, 2018, 07:33 am IST
oscar award invited celebrities

Oscar Awards: Here is the list of Bollywood stars invited

Jun 29, 2017, 11:40 am IST

ICC rankings: Bhuvneshwar Kumar at his career best

Jan 10, 2018, 10:55 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close