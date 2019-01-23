Latest NewsIndia

Child born out of marriage between Muslim man and Hindu woman have claim over father’s property : Supreme Court

Jan 23, 2019, 06:15 pm IST
Less than a minute

The apex court of the country, the Supreme Court said that although the marriage between a Muslim man and Hindu woman is an “irregular” marriage, which is described as “fasid” in Islamic law, the children born out this wedlock are in fact legitimate and therefore do have claim over the property of the father. The court made this verdict on

“The marriage of a Muslim man with an idolater or fire­worshipper is neither a valid (sahih) nor a void (batil) marriage, but is merely an irregular (fasid) marriage. Any child born out of such wedlock (fasid marriage) is entitled to claim a share in his father’s property,” observed the bench of Justice N.V. Ramana and Justice Mohan.M.Shantanagoudar in their judgment.

The top court said this upholding the plea by Mohammed Salim, who was born to Mohammed Ilias and Valliamma. The court described him as their legitimate child.

Tags

Related Articles

Apple and Facebook knew India more than PM Modi

Jan 4, 2018, 12:10 pm IST
arjun rampal

Arjun Rampal Gets Emotional After Losing His Love

Mar 10, 2018, 01:37 pm IST

One militant killed during the search in Budgam

Mar 25, 2018, 03:34 pm IST
anti-tank missile to India

India will get American made advanced anti-tank missile

Apr 12, 2018, 08:31 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close